GitHub Lets Businesses Store Sensitive Code Only in EU Data Centers

Microsoft-owned developer platform GitHub on Tuesday said it is giving enterprise users the ability to store their sensitive software code in only European Union data centers.
The company said that it would offer customers of its GitHub Enterprise Cloud greater control over where their repository data is stored, with the option to hold it only in Microsoft Azure-owned severs within the EU, rather than in other countries where data protections may be less robust. GitHub Enterprise Cloud is a paid product the firm only offers to businesses. Companies using its enterprise-focused tools tend to store closed-source — rather than open-source — software projects on the platform.GitHub is primarily known as a destination for individual coders and teams to create and store open-source code. However, the firm has been increasingly pushing a business-to-business sales model, especially after its takeover by Microsoft in 2018.
Shelley McKinley, GitHub's chief legal officer, said that closed-source code is today considered the "crown jewels" of a company's digital strategy.
