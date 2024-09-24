GitHub Gives Enterprise Users Control Over Sensitive Code Storage in EU Data Centers

Microsoft-owned developer platform GitHub on Tuesday said it is giving enterprise users the ability to store their sensitive software code in only European Union data centers.

The company said that it would offer customers of its GitHub Enterprise Cloud greater control over where their repository data is stored, with the option to hold it only in Microsoft Azure-owned severs within the EU, rather than in other countries where data protections may be less robust.Firms will be able to control the"data residency" of software code stored on GitHub — effectively meaning they can decide which regions the data is kept in.

GitHub is primarily known as a destination for individual coders and teams to create and store open-source code. However, the firm has been increasingly pushing a business-to-business sales model, especially after its takeover by Microsoft in 2018. "Data residency emerged as an important driver for any enterprise's cloud strategy, and enterprises want to know where crucial assets like data is being stored," he added.

Going forward, GitHub plans to roll out data residency within its GitHub Enterprise Cloud across other regions, including Australia, Asia, and Latin America.GitHub's data residency push ties into a broader political and regulatory theme within the EU around so-called digital"sovereignty.". The region is currently heavily reliant on technologies that come from beyond its borders. Top officials are in the process of trying to change this.

For example, in France, only 27% of enterprises in the EU use cloud technology, whereas in Nordic countries adoption rates are much higher, with 78% of enterprises using the cloud in Finland.

Github Data Storage EU Digital Sovereignty Enterprise Security

