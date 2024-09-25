Giants Power Past Diamondbacks With Fifth Straight Win

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb smiles in the dugout after a Giants’ Michael Conforto connected for a three-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Phoenix. Patrick Bailey launched a second-inning home run and four teammates followed with their own as the San Francisco Giants continued to romp through their final road trip of the season, despite being eliminated from playoff contention.

Against three teams who do have their sights set on the playoffs, the Giants have thrown four shutouts and scored nine or more runs three times while going to 7-1 with a run differential of 38-12. This is the same team, mind you, that was shut out three times while losing the final four games of its previous home stand.

Bailey had been quietly putting together a nice finish to the season at the plate but had been stuck on seven home runs since the All-Star break. When he finally got No. 8, after drought of 175 at-bats, there was no doubt about it. He got all of Brandon Pfaddt’s 3-1 fastball and sent it at 109.1 off the bat, 422 feet to right field.

