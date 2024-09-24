Gettysburg College Swimmer No Longer Enrolled After Allegedly Carving Racial Slur On Teammate

Davi Merchan and Abigail CruzA Gettysburg College swimmer is no longer enrolled at the school after allegedly carving a racial slur on his teammate's chest at an on-campus residence during an informal social gathering, according to school officials.
The two students allegedly involved were initially removed from swim team activities while the college investigated the incident, according to Jamie Yates, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at Gettysburg College. Glenny Jr. said the department reached out to the college campus safety upon learning of the incident, but were told while the victim was "encouraged" by the college to contact law enforcement, "the victim had chosen not to and to let the college disciplinary process handle this matter."
"Two weeks ago on the evening of Friday, Sept. 6, our son became the victim of a hate crime," the family wrote in the statement published in The Gettysburgian. The NAACP Greater Harrisburg Chapter confirmed to ABC News it is aware of the incident and the NAACP PA State Conference has been informed.
Gettysburg College Racial Slur Swimmer Hate Crime Student Expulsion
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »
Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »