Georgia Looks To Avenge SEC Loss Against Alabama

Gambling content 21+. The New York Post may receive an affiliate commission if you sign up through our links. Read our Georgia is seeking revenge after Alabama ’s victory in the SEC Championship last fall, while Kalen DeBoer would love nothing better than to get his first statement win as the Crimson Tide head coach against Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

Keeping Beck out of obvious passing situations will be crucial, and the Bulldogs will lean on former Florida transfer running back Trevor Etienne on early downs. Milroe remains one of the country’s best deep ball passers, having completed 7-of-14 passes of at least 20 yards for 302 yards and five touchdowns.

If the Bulldogs can’t commit extra resources to stopping the run, that will open up opportunities for Milroe as a rusher and for the talented backfield duo of Jam Miller and Justice Haynes, which is averaging a combined nine yards per carry this season.

Football SEC Georgia Alabama Carson Beck

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nypost / 🏆 91. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alabama vs Georgia: Insane Streak Dating Back to 2007 Ends as SEC Rivals ClashAn insane streak will end when Georgia and Alabama face off this weekend.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

SEC football power rankings as Georgia, Alabama meet in Week 5 clashWhere things stand in the SEC football power rankings for Week 5.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

No. 4 Alabama Faces Top-Ranked Georgia in SEC OpenerThe No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide will host the undefeated and highly ranked No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs for their Southeastern Conference opener. While both teams enter the matchup unbeaten, Georgia is favored due to their strong defense, experienced coaching staff, and standout quarterback Carson Beck.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

College football picks for Week 5 games: Georgia, Alabama in SEC clashMaking our picks for college football's biggest games today as the Week 5 schedule kicks off.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

3 keys to victory for Alabama football in SEC opener vs. GeorgiaHere's what Alabama must do to defeat Georgia in Tuscaloosa.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

No. 2 Georgia visits No. 4 Alabama in SEC title game rematchGeorgia and Alabama are set for a September showdown. The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide host the No. 2 Bulldogs on Saturday night in a rematch of last season's Southeastern Conference championship game. Alabama won that game to end Georgia's 29-game winning streak and its bid for a third straight national title.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »