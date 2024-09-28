Georgia Firefighter Killed By Falling Tree During Storm

“We’re all better for having known him,” the police chief of Blackshear, Georgia , said of firefighter Vernon Leon Davis. “He would do anything for anybody.”In Catawba County, North Carolina, a 4-year-old who lit up every room she walked into was killed in a head-on car crash on a rainy road. And in Charlotte, North Carolina, a tree fell on a home, killing a resident.

“That was my last communication with him,” Davis said Friday afternoon, his voice breaking as he spoke. The families’ vehicles got into a collision just after 8 a.m. ET Thursday when one car crossed the centerline of a road and collided head-on with the other, according to a statement from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Gaddis, who lives in Iredell County, North Carolina, added that her faith has helped her through the tragedy of losing Luna. “He was helping teach the prisoners a skill for whenever they got out,” said Lester, who is 57 and lives in Culloden, Georgia.

Firefighter Georgia Storm Car Accident Death

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Firefighter procession and memorial held for Arvada firefighter killed in crashSam Peña is a multimedia journalist at Denver7 KMGH in Denver, Colorado.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Georgia firefighter killed while responding to downed powerline during Hurricane HeleneHelene brought significant damage to Pierce County, Ga. and left a Blackshear firefighter dead.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Georgia Tech vs Georgia State: PFF Grades For Every Georgia Tech Player on OffenseThe Georgia Tech offense had a big night against Georgia State last night and racked up nearly 500 yards. The ground game was strong and the passing attack was

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Georgia Tech vs Georgia State: PFF Grades For Every Player on Georgia Tech's DefenseAfter a strong performance against Florida State in Week Zero, Georgia Tech's defense looked to follow it up with another strong performance against Georgia Sta

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Firefighter accused of setting blazes in Northern California was a former inmate firefighterA 38-year-old firefighter accused of setting multiple fires in Northern California had received firefighting training while serving a six-year state prison sentence for gross vehicular manslaughter, according to state corrections officials.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Georgia Firefighter Dies in Explosion While Battling Truck Blaze: 'His Legacy Will Forever Inspire Us'A beloved Georgia firefighter was killed in the line of duty this week after an explosion while battling a truck fire.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »