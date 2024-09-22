Georgia Election Board Approves Hand-Counting of Ballots, Raising Concerns Over Delays

The pro-Trump majority on the battleground state's election board approved the move, which critics from both parties warn could lead to delays in reporting results.on Friday voted 3-2 to require counties to hand-count ballots cast on Election Day, a move that could drastically lengthen the amount of time to tally results in a critical battleground state.

The move, which will require poll workers to open up ballot boxes and count the number of ballots by hand at the end of the night, was approved by three board members who've been , and was opposed by Democrats in the state, as well as by the Republican secretary of state and attorney general.

Workers hand-count 2020 presidential election ballots during an audit in Lawrenceville, Ga., on Nov. 13, 2020. “We consider these major changes to the election process,” Raffensperger told NBC News on Thursday. “I guess we have several concerns. Number one is the actual counting of the number of ballots that you have at the precinct. That’s going to take time.

In a statement after Friday's vote, Raffensperger said, “Attorney General Chris Carr has stated that these rules would not withstand a legal challenge, and I have worked every day to strengthen Georgia’s election law to ensure our elections remain safe, secure, and free.”Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know.

Georgia Elections Ballot Counting Delays Pro-Trump

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Georgia Election Board Approves Hand Count of Ballots Cast on Election DayThe Republican-controlled Georgia State Election Board approved a controversial measure requiring counties to hand-count all ballots cast on Election Day. The move, opposed by Democrats and top GOP officials, is expected to significantly delay the release of election results in a crucial battleground state.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Georgia election board approves rule to hand-count ballots night of electionPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Georgia Election Board Approves Hand-Counting of Ballots on Election DayThe Georgia State Election Board, with a pro-Trump majority, voted to require counties to hand-count ballots cast on Election Day. This move is expected to significantly delay the reporting of election results in a crucial battleground state.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Georgia State Election Board approves rule requiring hand count of ballotsBy KATE BRUMBACK ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s State Election Board on Friday voted to approve a new rule that requires poll workers to count the number of paper ballots by hand after voting…

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Georgia State Election Board approves rule requiring hand count of ballotsGeorgia election officials are requiring poll workers to tally the number of ballots by hand. The State Election Board voted 3-2 on Friday to approve the new rule, going against the advice of the state attorney general’s office, the secretary of state’s office and an association of county election officials.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Georgia Election Board Approves Controversial Hand Count RuleThe State Election Board in Georgia has approved a new rule requiring hand counting of ballots at precincts, despite warnings from state officials and legal experts that it could delay results and be challenged in court.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »