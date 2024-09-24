Georgia Bulldogs Not Chasing Ghosts Against Alabama, Focuses On Self-Improvement

had a chance to cruise into the College Football Playoff undefeated last season. The favored Bulldogs were sitting at 12-0 entering the SEC championship game againstThen, Nick Saban pulled one last rabbit out of his hat. The Crimson Tide beat UGA, then barely slide into the CFP, while Kirby Smart ’s team demolished a depleted Florida State squad in the Orange Bowl.

“No, I mean, I don’t think we chase the past at all,” Smart said. “I think that you watch the tape, two different teams. We’re focused on what we can do to be our best this week. The ghost we’re chasing is past performances this year, and what we can do to clean that up, and how we can be more efficient. I wouldn’t say it’s anything to do with them.”

Georgia Bulldogs Alabama Crimson Tide College Football Playoff SEC Championship Kirby Smart

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



aldotcom / 🏆 82. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump may attend Alabama-Georgia game, says Alabama GOP chairTUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) - Will the Alabama-Georgia football game be fit for a President? Alabama's top Republican says it's possible.In an interview with AL.com

Source: mynbc15 - 🏆 262. / 63 Read more »

Video essay — Alabama vs. Georgia: The clash of new vs. old AlabamaCrimson Tide, Bulldogs set for showdown in Tuscaloosa

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

Georgia plays ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ at practice field before Alabama gameGeorgia is practicing for Alabama football with a song in the background that Crimson Tide fans know well.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

Georgia Tech vs Georgia State: Key Georgia State Players to Know for Saturday's GameGeorgia State have some key players returning in a talented receiving core and some key defensive starters. Here are some players you should watch for

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Georgia Tech vs Georgia State: PFF Grades For Every Georgia Tech Player on OffenseThe Georgia Tech offense had a big night against Georgia State last night and racked up nearly 500 yards. The ground game was strong and the passing attack was

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Georgia Tech vs Georgia State: PFF Grades For Every Player on Georgia Tech's DefenseAfter a strong performance against Florida State in Week Zero, Georgia Tech's defense looked to follow it up with another strong performance against Georgia Sta

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »