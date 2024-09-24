Georgia Bulldogs Not Chasing Ghosts Against Alabama, Focuses On Self-Improvement

had a chance to cruise into the College Football Playoff undefeated last season. The favored Bulldogs were sitting at 12-0 entering the SEC championship game againstThen, Nick Saban pulled one last rabbit out of his hat. The Crimson Tide beat UGA, then barely slide into the CFP, while Kirby Smart ’s team demolished a depleted Florida State squad in the Orange Bowl.
“No, I mean, I don’t think we chase the past at all,” Smart said. “I think that you watch the tape, two different teams. We’re focused on what we can do to be our best this week. The ghost we’re chasing is past performances this year, and what we can do to clean that up, and how we can be more efficient. I wouldn’t say it’s anything to do with them.”
