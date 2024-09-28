Gene & Georgetti Owner Tony Durpetti Passes Away

Gene & Georgetti announced the death of longtime owner Tony Durpetti in a Facebook post, honoring his legacy as"the heart and soul of our restaurant for decades.""From his warmth with guests to his commitment to excellence, Tony’s influence will forever be a part of who we are. We thank him for his unwavering love and leadership and will continue to honor his legacy in everything we do.

Located at 500 North Franklin Street, Gene & Georgetti was founded in 1941 and is Chicago's oldest operating steakhouse, according to the restaurant's website. "Despite what many restaurants claim to be, Tony loved and work so hard to make the people that bring this restaurant to life know that they are family. He did that for our customers and suppliers too. If we're being totally honest, he did that for everyone who knew him. We're so proud he was our leader for so long."

