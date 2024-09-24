Gen Z Expert Sophie Riegel Bridges Communication Gaps Between Generations

Sophie Riegel launched her career as a professional speaker and writer at the age of 18. Her first paid speaking engagements were speaking with kids and teens about her personal experience with mental illness. Very quickly, that led to speaking engagements supporting parents, teachers, and other adults with how to help young people talk about mental health .
By the age of 21, Sophie had written and published three best-selling books, recorded a TEDx Talk, keynoted for conferences of over 1,000 people, and worked with groups in organizations of up to 44,000 people, all while being a full-time undergraduate student at Duke University. In her Senior year of college, she also completed certification as an authentic leadership coach.
Upon graduating from Duke in 2023 with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, Sophie launched her own business that leverages her own experience as a Gen Zer and her understanding of intergenerational dynamics to partner with parents, leaders, and organizations to successfully bridge the communication gaps that exist in the workplace and at home due to generational differences and values.
In addition to her work as a Gen Z coach and speaker, Sophie continues to run workshops and deliver keynotes to universities, organizations, middle/high school students, parents, teachers, and professionals about how to talk about mental health, how to offer, ask for, and accept help, and much more.Overcoming Overthinking: 36 Ways to Tame Anxiety for Work, School, and LifeAs a manager of Gen Zers, it's your job to find the middle ground between coddling and neglecting them.
