Gen Z Entrepreneur Embraces Silence for Self-Discovery

Five days ago, I did something revolutionary for a Gen Zer: I deleted all the social media apps from my phone.

"When you shed these masks, you come to face your true self. And I cannot tell you how important that is, because you don't want to meet that self on your deathbed.", founder of Arc.Dev, who has been to eight silent retreats since 2022. Here's what Jerjian and Liu shared with me about the benefits of disconnecting.

Being silent for 30 days allowed him to become in tune with his emotional and sensitive side that he neglected when he was on the go. He used the time to do an audit of his life, observing the high points and low points that he experienced over the years.Liu's takeaways from silent retreats are similar. He's been to at least one silent retreat every quarter since the end of 2022. The length of the retreats ranged from five days to 10 days.

Deep reflection on the negative experiences in his life allowed him to adhere to the Buddhist teaching that"the source of human suffering is basically aversion or craving." Essentially, Liu learned"you can't really control the external circumstances, but you can actually control how you react to these circumstances. It's actually how you react that dictates the quality of your experience.

I'm not yet at the stage where I'd be ready to go on a 30-day silent retreat, but my time away from social media has helped me to reach similar conclusions as Jerjian and Liu.

