Gen Z Claims To Be Eco-Friendly But Falters On Recycling

There can be little doubt the ranks of the myriad green extremist groups are swollen by students, but the Generation-Z cohort is the least likely to do their recycling, suggesting something of a gap between happiness to virtue signal and willingness to make change in their own lives.

Just 19 per cent of Gen-Z say they do all their recycling. Indeed, a considerable majority at 92 per cent of the adults born after 1997 “admitted to throwing something in the bin instead of recycling it because they couldn’t be bothered to clean it out,” the survey In a discouraging coincidence, the recycling research comes as two soup-chucking green extremists were jailed on Friday, Generation-Z activists who may have proven more adept at throwing soup cans than — as the research suggests could be typical for people of their age — putting them into the right recycling bin.

