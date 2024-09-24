Gemini Trials Show No Relapse Advantage for BTKi Tolebrutinib Over Teriflunomide in RRMS

COPENHAGEN — In two phase 3 head-to-head comparing the Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor tolebrutinib to the immunomodulatory teriflunomide for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis , there was no advantage on the primary endpoint of relapse, but the greater protection against disability, a secondary endpoint, might change thinking about BTKis as a potential MS therapy.

"There is hope," Dr Oh said, when reporting the findings of the GEMINI I and II trials during the latebreaker session at the 2024 ECTRIMS annual meeting.

"These results are consistent with the hypothesis that acute focal inflammation and smoldering neuroinflammation are two distinct biological processes," Dr Oh said.

