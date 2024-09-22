Gaza War Enters 353rd Day; Palestine Reiterates Jurisdiction Over Gaza

Israel 's war on Gaza, now in its 353rd day, has killed at least 41,431 Palestinians and wounded over 95,818 others — a conservative estimate — with 10,000+ believed to be buried under rubble of bombed homes. Palestine has the"jurisdiction" over Gaza and the West Bank, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said.

In a statement on its Telegram channel, the group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said that its fighters detonated an explosive device at an Israeli force, leaving several soldiers dead and injured. In a post on X, the company said the service was disrupted by the ongoing Israeli military attacks in Deir al Balah and Khan Younis areas in Gaza."Our crews are working hard to restore the service as quickly as possible," it added.

On Thursday, families of the hostages criticised a proposal for a"safe exit" put forward by Gal Hirsch, Israel's coordinator for prisoners and missing persons, to the US government aimed at negotiating a hostage exchange with Hamas.US President Joe Biden said the United States would do everything possible to prevent an escalation of war in the Middle East, as hostilities flared between Israel and Hezbollah.

Gaza War Palestine Israel Hamas United Nations

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



trtworld / 🏆 101. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Live blog: Palestine issues schedule for polio vaccination in Gaza areasIsrael's war on Gaza, now in its 329th day, has killed at least 40,602 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and wounded over 93,855 others, a conservative estimate, with 10,000+ believed to be buried under debris of bombed homes.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Palestine's data shows Israel killed 700+ infants, 12,000 minors in GazaGaza's Health Ministry releases names of 34,344 Palestinians — including 11,983 who were under 18 and 710 babies under a year old — killed by Israel in its ongoing genocidal war.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Live blog: Israel widens war on Palestine's Gaza to include Lebanon frontIsrael's war on Gaza, now in its 347th day, has killed at least 41,252 Palestinians and wounded 95,497 others — a conservative estimate — with 10,000+ believed to be buried under rubble of annihilated homes.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

'Queers for Palestine' offered $1M to hold Pride parade in Gaza, West BankThe New Tolerance Campaign, a free speech watchdog group, is offering $1 million to pro-Palestinian LGBT activist groups to fund a Pride parade in Gaza.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Israel-Gaza war: UN agencies start rollout of Gaza polio vaccinesThe drive comes after the first confirmed case of the disease in 25 years was discovered in Gaza.

Source: bbchealth - 🏆 143. / 63 Read more »

Biden picks hawkish pro-Israel official to direct US policy on PalestineMira Resnick, an official deeply involved in weapons transfers to Israel with a Jewish background, has been tapped for a new role shaping policy at the State Department on the Israel-Palestine conflict, US media say.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »