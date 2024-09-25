Ganni 's spring 2025 collection bursts with youthful energy and a playful spirit. The Danish label presented a vibrant array of looks, featuring bold colors, intricate embroidery, and playful silhouettes.

Ganni Spring 2025 Ready-To-Wear Fashion Trend

