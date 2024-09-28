Galaxy S25 Ultra Boasts 30% CPU Boost Over S24 Ultra

this week, the next Galaxy S launch will see the next generation S25 family arrive and with it, a major update to Samsung ’s Galaxy AI platform. Now we know that the handsets selected to launch the next generative AI step will have more power to deliver results.

The details come from the ever-reliable Geenbench site, as it publishes the first benchmark numbers that measure the CPU and reported specifications of new devices ahead of their launch. Now that Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra is listed, we can see that the South Korean company has made a significant jump in processor power.

Both the single-core and multi-core CPU scores for the S25 Ultra are around thirty percent higher than the equivalent scores for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It’s also worth noting that the expected mid-January launch date is more than three months away, and there’s every chance that Samsung will find more efficiencies in the software before the public release.

The increased processing power will allow on-device generative AI to be processed faster and more efficiently using the phone's battery life. In addition to the increase in raw benchmarking, Qualcomm's new Snapdragon will be the second generation of Snapdragons designed with AI in mind. Finally, Geekbench's report notes that the chipset comes in a 2+6 configurations: two high performance cores running at 4.2 GHz and six efficiency cores running at 2.9 GHz. These are backed up by 12 GB of memory.

Samsung Galaxys25 AI Benchmark CPU

