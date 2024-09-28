Gabby Williams Doubles Down on WNBA Pay Criticism, Addresses Caitlin Clark's Salary

Seattle Storm and Team France superstar Gabby Willams has been among the most outspoken critics of the WNBA 's current pay structure."The W[NBA} thinks that they don't have to pay us more in order for us to be here. And I think I didn't express that when I first talked about prioritization," Williams said. "Our commissioner talked about us being able to make $700,000. That's actually not true at all. There's not one player who makes that.

"We were promised team marketing agreements and league marketing agreements, but they've fallen quite short," she continued.that further clarified her critique and directly addressed one fan's comments about the amount of money that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark makes. "And then to the point of this comment," Williams said in the video while a screenshot of a fan who commented 'Clark does 😂' . "Clark makes $70,000 in the WNBA.""So I know all these, you know, Caitlin Clark fans, whatever, like 'Caitlin Clark makes $700,000'. That's off of endorsements. I'm not talking about endorsements," Williams said. "I'm talking about the WNBA.

Gabby Williams Pay Dispute Caitlin Clark Salary

