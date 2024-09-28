Fun Fall Festivities in Philadelphia for Everyone

If you're not into being scared but still want to enjoy some fun fall festivities , continue reading for our guide to what's on tap this autumn.
Morris Arboretum says that it's getting into the Halloween season by hosting several themed events in the month of October.Midtown Village will be taken over by the community's 17th annual Fall Festival from Noon to 8 p.m. on Sept. 28 with food, crafts and live music.13th Street – from Locust to Market streets· Chancellor Street – from Juniper to 13th streetsFor the third year in a row, Frankford Avenue in Fishtown will be closed on Sept. 28 from Noon to 8 p.m.
The event shuts down Green Street and East Pennsylvania Avenue in Chester County allowing vendors and visitors to enjoy the event.On Saturday, Oct. 12 from Noon to 5 p.m. adults 21 and up can explore shops, restaurants and the festival grounds on Bethlehem's Historic Main Street.For the eighth year in a row Peddler's Village is hosting their Octoberfest bringing visitors a weekend stuffed with food trucks, entertainment and family-friendly activities.
Fun, rides and games including a petting zoo and hayrides will take over at Parkside Place on Saturday, Oct. 19. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free.The Mariner's Pier will be open every Friday through Sunday from now until mid-October for its annual Oktoberfest. Live music as well as German-styled foods and beer will be on tap.For the 52nd year, Mullica Hill is hosting its annual Fall Festival with lots of family fun.
Events started at the Commonwealth Plaza on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. with some events that happened at the Perelman Theater at 11:50 a.m.Thousands of residents and families went to Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood for the 29th annual Mid-Autumn Festival as the community gave thanks under the Harvest Moon on Sept. 21.
