FTC Chair Lina Khan Says Corporations Are Driving Inflation

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan said in an interview that aired Sunday that corporations are driving inflation and defended her agency's role in cracking down on mergers and acquisitions. Khan was interviewed for CBS News' "60 Minutes" by Lesley Stahl, who attended a town hall held by Khan and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., where the FTC chair said, "Too often fewer and fewer companies are controlling more and more of the market.

Stahl asked if abandoning a merger amid the FTC's scrutiny was a win, to which Khan said, "That's right." KROGER-ALBERTSONS MERGER HEADS TO TRIAL Khan added that it's "important to step back and keep all of this in context" and explained, "Of all the thousands of deals that are proposed every year, the FTC and DOJ collectively investigate maybe 2% or 3%.

Inflation Mergers Acquisitions FTC Lina Khan

