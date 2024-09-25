FSD Supervised Performance in Rural Wisconsin

Most of our summer travel has been within 100 miles of Three Lakes in Northern Wisconsin. However, we have made a number of 200+ mile trips to airports in Minneapolis, Green Bay, and Appleton, Wisconsin as well as trips to Ontonagon, Michigan, and Madison, Wisconsin. You would expect the demands on FSD Supervised in this rural situation would be much less than trying to navigate a busy interstate system in Minneapolis/Saint Paul or on the streets of Manhattan.

Twice, FSD Supervised 12.3.6 ran the stop light at the Bruce Crossing 4-way stop on US Route 45 in the Northern Peninsula of Michigan going both directions. I purchased my Model 3 in October of 2019. Tesla cars manufactured after spring of 2019 were equipped with compact “super” computers known as HW3. Starting recently, new Teslas are equipped with HW4 computers. I am seeing reports of new Teslas running FSD Supervised 12.5. I’m still at 12.3 and have not been offered this latest version of the software. Presently, Tesla is only releasing FSD Supervised 12.5 to its newest cars.

Tesla FSD Self-Driving Rural Driving Performance Review

