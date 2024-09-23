From Coma To Camera: Montana Woman Overcomes Traumatic Brain Injury

The driver and a passenger in the shotgun seat escaped with minor injuries. But Carly Moodry, unbelted in the middle, was ejected through the pickup’s rear window.The Anaconda native was 19 years old at the time, a student at Montana Tech and a part-time employee at Fred’s Mesquite Grill in Butte, where she had worked that night.

More than 17 years later, on a recent Thursday, Carly Moodry, 36, focused her Canon mirrorless camera on a bull moose and captured a clear image of the ungulate feeding on vegetation in Georgetown Lake west of Anaconda. The photograph shows strips of velvet beginning to detach from the moose’s antlers and water streaming from the bull’s dewlap.

Carly’s sister, Daridee, pitched the idea of photography. She believed a creative outlet for Carly could help liberate her from a dark spiral.Carly started shooting photographs with serious intent in 2021 but took steps in the preceding years to learn the craft. “It began with Carly asking me to teach her to ‘take pictures,’” Curry recalled last week. “I think it was late 2018.

“Carly quickly grasped the three variables of photography, how they interrelate and how to use them to produce depth of field or stop the wings of an osprey,” Curry said. “Carly is brilliant, and I have found that once I explain something to her, that’s it. She has it.” It seems clear that readers in southwest Montana would much rather see the mug of a moose on page one than the countenance of a politician.

In recent years, Moodry has exhibited her photos during one-woman shows and the annual Wildlife Art Expo in Anaconda. The latter will be Sept. 27–29.

Traumatic Brain Injury Recovery Photography Montana Hope

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dothaneagle / 🏆 337. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Antonio band Girl in a Coma is (officially) out of its comaGirl in a Coma is back. For real this time.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »

Dead Rising Camera Parts: All camera part locations in DRDRDead Rising Deluxe Remaster has a few new items for Frank to find: camera parts.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Video Shows Carly Gregg Allegedly Carrying Out Murder of Her MomA 15-year-old Mississippi girl has been charged with murdering her mom -- and the events leading up to the fatal shooting were caught on camera -- as well as the victim's chilling screams mixed with gunfire.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

15-Year-Old Alleged Mom Killer Carly Gregg Can't Stop Giggling in CourtCarly Gregg, the 15-year-old girl accused of murdering her mother, is displaying some odd courtroom behavior ... getting a bad case of the giggles while sitting at the defense table.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

'Diabolical' act committed by Mississippi teen Carly Gregg disqualifies her from insanity defense in mother's murder trial: psychiatristCarly Gregg, 15, seen texting stepdad seconds after allegedly fatally shooting mom

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

15-Year-Old Mom Killer Carly Gregg Found Guilty Of MurderA jury has handed down their verdict in the murder trial of Carly Gregg, the 15-year-old charged with fatally gunning down her mother with a .357 Magnum in March.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »