Friendship Is The Key To A Long-Lasting Marriage

When it comes to choosing a life partner, it’s easy to get swept up in the romance, passion and butterflies in your stomach. But what if the secret to a long-lasting, deeply fulfilling marriage is less about intense chemistry and more about having a rock-solid friendship? While love is the spark that ignites many relationships, it seems it’s friendship that truly fuels the fire for the long haul.
Even if you and your partner have differences, it’s the respect and appreciation for each other’s uniqueness that binds you. A strong friendship fosters patience, empathy and understanding—qualities that are crucial for a long-term, fulfilling partnership. “Perhaps for love to increase over time, it is not enough to only place importance on friendship, but one must also invest in the friendship,” the researchers suggest.
Friendship Marriage Love Relationships Happiness
