Friendship Is The Key To A Long-Lasting Marriage

When it comes to choosing a life partner, it’s easy to get swept up in the romance, passion and butterflies in your stomach. But what if the secret to a long-lasting, deeply fulfilling marriage is less about intense chemistry and more about having a rock-solid friendship? While love is the spark that ignites many relationships, it seems it’s friendship that truly fuels the fire for the long haul.

Even if you and your partner have differences, it’s the respect and appreciation for each other’s uniqueness that binds you. A strong friendship fosters patience, empathy and understanding—qualities that are crucial for a long-term, fulfilling partnership. “Perhaps for love to increase over time, it is not enough to only place importance on friendship, but one must also invest in the friendship,” the researchers suggest.

Friendship Marriage Love Relationships Happiness

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ForbesTech / 🏆 318. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dog and Mailman Celebrate Sweet Years-Long Friendship with Daily PhotosA dog and mailman outside of Chicago share their sweet years-long friendship with daily photos and social media posts — and even a recent honor from their town.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Decades-Long Bromance Is Ultimate Friendship GoalsBen Affleck and Matt Damon first met when they were kids in their home city of Cambridge. They've since starred in several blockbusters and won Oscars together. See their friendship timeline here.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

Dear Abby: The patio furniture could end our long friendshipOr maybe she’s not a friend. I don’t understand why she’s behaving this way.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Dear Abby: This grandstanding woman went too far when she involved my husbandA long friendship has turned unpleasant since I returned to my hometown.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Column: Tin supply chain tightens after key mine’s long absenceNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

REPORT: Las Vegas Raiders' Brock Bowers a 'long shot' to win key awardLas Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers could have a huge first NFL season.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »