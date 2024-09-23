French Riot Police Deployed to Martinique Amid Protests Over High Cost of Living

Residents of the French overseas territory have been engaging in protests due to the high cost of living on the island.The force arrived this weekend after the local representative of France ’s central government in its overseas territory said in a statement that protests were forbidden in the municipalities of Fort-de- France , Le Lamentin, Ducos and Le Robert until Monday. The government also issued a curfew.

As protests wound on without violence, the force of French anti-riot police arrived on the island, and were staying at a hotel in Fort-de-France on Sunday. It wasn't immediately clear how many were sent. Béatrice Bellay, a representative of the socialist party on the island, blasted the move, saying: “Martinique is not in a civil war, it is a social war." She called for an “open and transparent dialogue” between protesters and the government.

