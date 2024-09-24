Fremont Considers Stricter Rules on RV Parking and Camping Amid Growing Pressure from State

Unhoused resident Amy Huston, 44, who has been living in the homeless encampment near the corner of Osgood Road and Washington Boulevard in Fremont for two years, talks about living there on Sept. 20, 2024. last week discussed the possibility of amending city policies

“Everybody gets along. It’s nice,” Huston said. “There’s places out here that you can go. We just don’t know if it’s safe or not.” At last Tuesday’s council meeting, Vice Mayor Desrie Campbell asked city staff about the camp Huston stays at, and wondered whether residents were offered permanent or temporary housing. She asked whether the city could enforce permanent parking bans on streets throughout Fremont.

Councilman Raj Salwan said the city should be “balanced” in how it approaches its homeless issues, while at the same time adding “we definitely need a buy-in from the community.”

Homelessness RV Parking Camping Ban Fremont California

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



OakTribNews / 🏆 597. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Auburn considers stricter enforcement of homeless camping ban to protect parksAuburn may step up enforcement of its homeless camping ban as a way to better protect parks and other facilities around the city.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

US proposes delaying full enforcement of stricter ID rules until up to May 2027The Biden administration on Thursday proposed delaying full enforcement of new regulations requiring Americans to get new identification cards in order to board airplanes or enter a federal building by up to another two years to May 2027.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Auburn enforces stricter rules on public campingAuburn has passed an ordinance prohibiting the obstruction of public spaces and enforcing stricter rules on public camping.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Michigan Supreme Court rules out refunds for college students upended by COVID-19 rulesCollege students seeking refunds because of a shift to online classes or a change in campus housing during the COVID-19 pandemic have lost at the Michigan Supreme Court. The justices heard arguments nearly a year ago and ultimately decided on Friday to let an appeals court opinion stand.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Fremont gearing up for competitive district elections in wake of city scandalFremont’s first elected African American councilwoman defends seat against challenger

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Specter of scandals, calls for change hang over competitive Fremont mayor’s raceFREMONT — Fremont mayoral candidates face a competitive field in November, as current Mayor Lily Mei terms out and the contenders seeking to replace her stake out their arguments about how mu…

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »