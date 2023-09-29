Freeform Scraps New Series That Had Already Wrapped Production

The upcoming comedy While You Were Breeding could be shopped to a new home. That being said, Freeform Studios will reportedly have the ability to shop the show elsewhere, meaning that it could end up on another platform in the future.

What Is While You Were Breeding About?While You Were Breeding follows Kacey (Chelsea Frei), single for the first time in her 30s, as she escapes her fast-paced life in Los Angeles to see the world. From culture clash to vacation romances, the comedy is a globetrotting journey of self-discovery that will inspire the wanderlust inside everyone. Catherine Cohen, Alice Hunter and Kosha Patel were also set to star.

"The hardest thing about being a showrunner during a strike is wondering if you're the only schmuck furloughing all of your crew and potentially harming your career and/or show by halting work, so I wanted to say publicly that we shut down post production on the show that means more to me than anything I've ever made today," Newman wrote when the post-production stoppage occurred."It uses voice over, which is generally straight from, like, my journal and/or soul, so it's impossible to edit without writing.

'While You Were Breeding' Not Going Forward At Freeform, Could To Be Shopped Elsewhere

