Free Skin Cancer Screenings Offered To New Yorkers Next Week

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul advocated for routine skin cancer screenings earlier this month when she announced she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma Summer may be over but sun protection is an all-year event, and that's why a nonprofit organization is bringing free skin cancer screenings to New York ers next week.
Starting Thursday, Sept. 26, New Yorkers with or without health insurance can receive a full-body checkup from dermatologists volunteering with the Skin Cancer Foundation. Local doctors will be at"" RVs in Manhattan and Brooklyn to answer any questions and demonstrate how to properly apply products with SPF, as well as provide free samples of sunscreens.
Early detection of skin cancer, which is the most common type of cancer in the U.S., is key to minimal treatment and effective cure, according to the nonprofit that has been raising awareness since 1979.New York Gov. Kathy Hochul echoed the message earlier this month when she announced she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma on her nose during a routine checkup. Basal cell carcinoma is among the most common types of skin cancer. It is highly curable, especially when it is caught early.
Hochul, 66, said she had a quick operation, which typically involves a shallow incision, to have it removed. The governor is among one in five Americans estimated to develop skin cancer by the age of 70, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.Cancer is simply cells in your body growing out of control, and skin cancer first develops in the epidermis -- the upper layer of the body's largest organ.There are three types of cells in the skin: Squamous, Basal and Melanocytes.
