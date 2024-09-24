Fourth 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Movie Scheduled for July 2025 Release

The new, fourth film in the I Know What You Did Last Summer movie is currently scheduled to be released on July 18, 2025. It will star Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Haur-King.Jennifer Love Hewitt, who played Julie James in the first two I Know What You Did Last Summer movies, is also “still very much in negotiations” to reprise her role in the new film as well.
Along with playing Ray Bronson, Prinze Jr. is known for playing Fred Jones in 2002’s Scooby-Doo and 2004’s Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. He’s also starred in movies such as 1999’s She’s All That and 2001’s Summer Catch, while he has had significant roles on television series such as Boston Legal, Freddie, 24, Star Wars Rebels, and more.Jennifer Kaytin Robinson
. The script comes from Sam Lansky and Kaytin Robinson, while a previous draft was written by Leah McKendrick. Neal Moritz serves as a producer.The first I Know What You Did Last Summer movie was released in October 1997. It was followed by two sequels, 1998’s I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and 2006’s I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer. Amazon Prime Video also put out an I Know What You Did Last Summer television series in October 2021.
I Know What You Did Last Summer Horror Movie Remake New Release Cast
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »
Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »