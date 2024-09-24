Four Russian Aircraft Spotted Near Alaska

The North American Aerospace Defense Command announced on Monday that four Russia n aircraft were recently seen flying through an air zone close to Alaska . The aircraft were spotted operating within the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone earlier on Monday. In a press release obtained by Fox News,

explained. 'This Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat.' The ADIZ is not considered American sovereign airspace and therefore not seen as provocative. However, Russian aircraft have been spotted in the zone several times in September. TOP RUSSIAN OFFICIAL LANDS IN IRAN AMID US, UK CONCERNS OVER ALLEGED NUCLEAR DEAL On Sept. 16, two Russian IL-38 military planes were detected in the ADIZ, which marked the fourth time since Sept.

's Monday press release added.

Russia Alaska NORAD ADIZ Airspace

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rainy weather shifts from Western Alaska to the Gulf of AlaskaUp to 3 inches of rain is possible through Prince William Sound by Thursday morning

Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »

US Scrambles Fighter Jets To Intercept Russian Aircraft Near AlaskaNORAD said two Russian aircraft were 'detected and tracked' near Alaska, but did not enter the airspace of the U.S. or Canada.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

2 Russian military aircraft detected off of Alaska, NORAD saysNORAD said the Russian aircraft were “detected and tracked.'

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Alaska senator responds to report of Russian military aircraft near Alaskan airspaceSen. Dan Sullivan responded to two Russian military aircraft being detected on Wednesday by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), stressing the expansion of military presence as the key to prevention.

Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »

Alaska senator responds to report of Russian military aircraft near Alaskan airspaceAlaska’s junior senator reiterated calls to boost the state’s military presence a day after two Russian military aircraft were detected near Alaskan airspace by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »

Putin threatens war with NATO as Russian military aircraft spotted off AlaskaRussian President Vladimir Putin warned the nation will be 'at war' with NATO if the West lifts restrictions on its missiles in Ukraine, just after Russian military aircraft were seen flying off the coast of Alaska.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »