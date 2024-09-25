Four Russian Aircraft Fly Through Alaska ADIZ

David Brennan and Luis MartinezFour Russia n military aircraft passed through the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone on Monday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said.

All four aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter either American or Canadian sovereign airspace, NORAD said in a press release. There was no intercept, it added.Monday's detection is the fifth such incident in September so far, according to NORAD's public statements noting detections. NORAD did not specify what type of Russian aircraft were involved. The command identified Russian IL-38 maritime patrol aircraft inside the Alaska ADIZ earlier this month.

The ADIZ begin at the limit of national airspace -- in this case that of the U.S. and Canada. Such zones require "the ready identification of all aircraft in the interest of national security," NORAD said. The command "employs a layered defense network of satellites, ground-based and airborne radars and fighter aircraft to track aircraft and inform appropriate actions," it said in its press release.Copyright © 2024 ABC News Internet Ventures.

Russia Alaska ADIZ NORAD Military Aircraft

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Four Russian Aircraft Spotted Near AlaskaThe North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) announced on Monday that four Russian aircraft were recently seen flying through an air zone close to Alaska. The aircraft were spotted operating within the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) earlier on Monday. NORAD explained that the Russian aircraft did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace and this activity is not seen as a threat.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Four Russian Military Aircraft Spotted Near AlaskaThe North American Aerospace Defense Command tracked the Russian planes in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Rainy weather shifts from Western Alaska to the Gulf of AlaskaUp to 3 inches of rain is possible through Prince William Sound by Thursday morning

Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »

US troops finish deployment to remote Alaska island amid spike in Russian military activityANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — About 130 U.S. soldiers are returning to their bases after being deployed last week to a remote western Alaska island with mobile

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

2 Russian military aircraft detected off of Alaska, NORAD saysNORAD said the Russian aircraft were “detected and tracked.'

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

US troops finish deployment to remote Alaska island amid spike in Russian military activityAbout 130 U.S. soldiers are returning to their bases after being deployed to a remote Alaska island amid a spike in Russian military activity off the western reaches of the U.S. The deployment of the 11th Airborne Division and two task forces included mobile rocket launchers and lasted about a week.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »