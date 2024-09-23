Four Killed, 17 Injured in Targeted Alabama Shooting

The mayor planned a morning news conference Monday to provide updates on the case.A morning news conference is planned for Monday to provide updates after a weekend mass shooting killed four people and left 17 others injured.in what police described as a targeted "hit" by multiple shooters who opened fire outside a popular Alabama nightspot.

"The priority is to find these shooters and get them off our streets," Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said a day after the shooting.The shooting occurred on the sidewalk and street outside Hush, a lounge in the entertainment district, where blood stains were still visible on the sidewalk outside the venue on Sunday morning.

In a statement late Sunday, police said the shooters are believed to have used "machine gun conversion devices" that make semi-automatic weapons fire more rapidly.Officers found two men and a woman on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds and they were pronounced dead there. An additional male gunshot victim was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police.

By the early hours of Sunday, victims began showing up at hospitals and police subsequently identified 17 people with injuries, some of them life-threatening. Four of the surviving victims, in conditions ranging from good to critical, were being treated at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital on Sunday afternoon, according to Alicia Rohan, a hospital spokeswoman.

