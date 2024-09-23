Four Dead, Multiple Injured After Shootings In Birmingham, Alabama

Four people are dead and numerous others injured after multiple gunmen opened fire in Birmingham , Alabama , just after 11 p.m. Saturday.that Officer Truman Fitzgerald noted “multiple suspects fired upon a large group of people who were outside in a public area.”

He added, “Detectives believe the shooting was not random and stemmed from an isolated incident where multiple victims were caught in the crossfire.” A woman and two men were pronounced dead at the scene and another man died after being transported to the hospital.that upwards of 18 people were injured in the incident, in addition to those that were killed, and no suspects in the shooting have been apprehended.Down Range with AWR Hawkins

