Four Dead in Birmingham Mass Shooting

) - The Birmingham Police Department says four people are dead after a mass shooting in Five Points South Saturday night, Sept. 21.

Officials want to remind the public that you can remain anonymous. If you have information about those involved, you can call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324, BPD at 205-254-1764, or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.“It is critically important that as a community we come together in this moment ... We can’t give them cover, they should not feel safe in our community, they should not feel safe anywhere.“I want to make myself very clear on what the priority is.

A spokesperson with UAB Hospital says they received a total of 12 victims, including one of the deceased victims from the scene. At this time, UAB Hospital says they are currently treating four victims with conditions ranging from good to critical.Police say there are a total of 21 gunshot victims, including the four who were killed. The other 17 victims have injuries ranging from critical to non-life-threatening.

In a news conference Sunday morning, Thurmond said police believe someone was paid to kill the targeted victim, and they believe that victim is among those who died. “I will say this, we, all of us as a community, owe it to the victims to do everything we can to take these shooters killers off our streets,” Mayor Woodfin said.The Birmingham Police Department held a news conference at 9:15 a.m. Monday to provide the latest updates in this case.Chief Thurmond and Mayor Woodfin strongly urged the public to come forward with any information that could help lead to an arrest.

Mass Shooting Homicide Birmingham Alabama FBI Investigation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10News / 🏆 581. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Four dead, dozens injured in Birmingham mass shooting Saturday nightAt least four people are dead and dozens more shot after a mass shooting in Alabama Saturday night.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Four dead, 18 others shot in Birmingham mass shootingAt least four people are dead and dozens more shot after a mass shooting in Alabama Saturday night.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Four Dead, Seventeen Injured In Birmingham Mass ShootingA mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama left four people dead and seventeen injured late Saturday night. Police believe the intended target was among those killed and that the shooting may have been a 'hit' for payment.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Four Dead After Mass Shooting in Birmingham's Five Points SouthBirmingham Police responded to a shooting on Magnolia Avenue Saturday night, finding three people dead and eight others injured. Four of the hospitalized victims are in critical condition. Authorities believe multiple shooters fired into a group of people on the sidewalk or road.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

Four dead, 21 others shot in Birmingham mass shootingAt least four people are dead and dozens more shot after a mass shooting in Alabama Saturday night.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »

Four Dead, Dozens Shot in Birmingham Mass ShootingA mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama's Five Points South entertainment district left four people dead and dozens wounded Saturday night. Police believe multiple shooters opened fire on a group of people outside, and are investigating the use of a 'switch' to convert a gun into an automatic weapon.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »