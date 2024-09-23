Four dead after mass shooting in Birmingham's Five Points South

) - The Birmingham Police Department says four people are dead after a mass shooting in Five Points South Saturday night, Sept. 21.
Officials want to remind the public that you can remain anonymous. If you have information about those involved, you can call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324, BPD at 205-254-1764, or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Officials arrived on scene and saw two men and one woman lying unresponsive on the sidewalk. Police say those three victims died at the scene. Officer Truman Fitzgerald says a fourth victim was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital Saturday night.As of Monday morning, the Birmingham Police Department says four of the surviving victims have life-threatening injuries.
Detectives believe the shooting was not random and stemmed from an isolated incident where multiple victims were caught in the crossfire. They are also working to determine who the target of the shooting was. Authorities will be reviewing video surveillance. The following is a statement from the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention Director Stef Feldman:
Mass Shooting Birmingham Five Points South Homicide Crime Stoppers
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »
Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »
Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »
Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »
Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »
Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »