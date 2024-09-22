Four Dead After Mass Shooting in Birmingham's Five Points South

) - Birmingham Police say four people are dead after a mass shooting in Five Points South Saturday night.

Just after 11 p.m., Birmingham Police received a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Magnolia Ave. Officials arrived on scene and saw two men and one woman lying unresponsive on the sidewalk. Police say the victims died at the scene.Birmingham Fire and Rescue reports taking eight victims to the hospital. BPD says four of them have life-threatening injuries.BPD believes multiple shooters fired multiple shots on a group of people either on the sidewalk or on the road of Magnolia Avenue. Detectives are still working to confirm whether the shooters fired their guns on foot or from a car.

“These mass shootings have more to do with culture than they do criminality. Mayor Randall Woodfin said it best this week.. we’re seeing far too many arguments being settled by bullets, and I think this speaks exactly to what our mayor just said,” stated Officer Fitzgerald.If you have any information at all pertaining to the case, you are asked to call 911 or BPD at 205-254-1764. If you wish to remain anonymous, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Mass Shooting Birmingham Alabama Five Points South Homicide

