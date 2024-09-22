Four Dead, 18 Injured in Birmingham Nightclub Shooting

A shooting in a popular nightlife district of Birmingham , Alabama left four dead and 18 others injured Saturday injured at least 21 people Saturday including four who died.According to the Birmingham Police Department, multiple shooters got out of a vehicle just after 11 p.m. in the Five Points South entertainment district and fired upon a group of people who were standing on the sidewalk and in the street. Many of the victims were caught in the crossfire.

Hawkins said he jumped out of bed when he heard the gunfire outside of his hotel. “It was so loud...like multiple power drills blended together into one, monotonous drone of just unbelievably rapid-fire power.”He said he could see people running and screaming for help, so he grabbed his gear and took photos and a video of the scene.

