Four Dead, 18 Injured in Alabama Shooting

Four people were killed and 18 more were injured in a shooting in Birmingham , Alabama , police said Sunday. Some of the individuals wounded suffered injuries 'life-threatening injures,' Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald told a news conference, hours after after the incident that occurred in what he called one of the city's 'most popular entertainment districts.

Police said in a statement that they think it 'stemmed from an isolated incident where multiple victims were caught in the crossfire.' They were still working to determine who the shooting intended to target.No one was in custody early Sunday morning, but Fitzgerald told reporters that police 'will do everything we possibly can to make sure we uncover, identify and hunt down whoever is responsible for preying on our people this morning.

Shooting Alabama Birmingham Homicide Investigation

