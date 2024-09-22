Four Dead, 17 Injured in Birmingham Club Shooting

The owner of Hush Lounge said he saw “mass pandemonium, people running everywhere” outside the popular Birmingham club after gunfire on Saturday night killed four people and left at least 17 others injured.and retired after 20 years as a Birmingham police officer in March, was at his club last night in Birmingham ’s Five Points South entertainment area when shots rang out after 11 p.m.
Hush, at 2012 Magnolia Ave., is a speakeasy-style lounge located in the underground space at Pickwick Place retail center. The club often features bottle service, parties, DJs and recently celebrated its fifth-year anniversary in June. Eslami said he stumbled to a nearby diner. A friend then took him to the hospital to get help for a gunshot wound.
“For the past five years, we’ve had a pretty safe environment for our patrons. That’s why we’ve been around for so long,” he said. “Once people come out, whoever’s outside of our establishment, all I can do is pray for them and wish that they do things the right way. But this is an incident that could’ve happened at a Walmart, could’ve happened at a church.
