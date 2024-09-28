Former Wildwood Mayor Pleads Guilty To Corruption Charges

Matthew Enuco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.comand additional charges of failing to disclose outside employment and income on state tax returns, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Saturday.
The embattled former mayor of Wildwood had been facing a slew of legal issues in recent years after federal and state authorities accused him and other elected officials from, using his elected position to obtain employment with a law firm hired by the city, and failing to report income from that employment in tax records.
Byron, 68, of Wildwood, pleaded guilty in state superior court on Friday to second-degree unlawful taking regarding his inclusion in the state benefits program, and further pleaded guilty to fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records and third-degree filing of a fraudulent tax return in a separate case.Meteorologist from N.J. rescues woman from flood waters in Atlanta
If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our
Corruption Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron Law Firm Tax Fraud
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »
Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »
Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »