Former Wildwood Mayor Pleads Guilty To Corruption Charges

Matthew Enuco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.comand additional charges of failing to disclose outside employment and income on state tax returns, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Saturday.

The embattled former mayor of Wildwood had been facing a slew of legal issues in recent years after federal and state authorities accused him and other elected officials from, using his elected position to obtain employment with a law firm hired by the city, and failing to report income from that employment in tax records.

Byron, 68, of Wildwood, pleaded guilty in state superior court on Friday to second-degree unlawful taking regarding his inclusion in the state benefits program, and further pleaded guilty to fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records and third-degree filing of a fraudulent tax return in a separate case.

