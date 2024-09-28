Former Water Polo Coach Sentenced To 7 Years For Sharing Child Porn

A former men’s water polo coach for the University of California-Davis and a local youth club was hit with a 7-year sentence for sharing more than a dozen child porn files in a private group chat.
Noble pleaded guilty in June to one of three felony counts of distribution of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct,“There is no evidence or allegation in this case that Mr. Noble ever had any contact with a child,” Noble’s attorney, Erin Radekin, previously told the publication.
Noble also worked as an assistant coach at the unaffiliated private Davis Water Polo Club, where he began coaching children in 2017, UC Davis said. When asked for a comment on the sentencing, a UC Davis spokesman said to refer to the university’s online postings for “any information/commentary you need from us.”
