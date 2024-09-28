Former Water Polo Coach Sentenced To 7 Years For Sharing Child Porn

A former men’s water polo coach for the University of California-Davis and a local youth club was hit with a 7-year sentence for sharing more than a dozen child porn files in a private group chat.

Noble pleaded guilty in June to one of three felony counts of distribution of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct,“There is no evidence or allegation in this case that Mr. Noble ever had any contact with a child,” Noble’s attorney, Erin Radekin, previously told the publication.

Noble also worked as an assistant coach at the unaffiliated private Davis Water Polo Club, where he began coaching children in 2017, UC Davis said. When asked for a comment on the sentencing, a UC Davis spokesman said to refer to the university’s online postings for “any information/commentary you need from us.”

Child Pornography Water Polo Coach Prison Sentence Kik Chat

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nypost / 🏆 91. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former NFL HC Roasts Brandon Staley as 'D III Coach,' Praises Chargers' Jim HarbaughFormer NFL head coach throws shade at former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Former Bill Belichick Player Predicts Best Head Coach Fit for Coach in LimboJulian Edelman has an idea in mind for his former coach.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Deion Sanders' media scrutiny is lost on Nick SabanCoach Prime has a friend in the former Alabama coach

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Nick Saban, Pat McAfee on ‘College GameDay:’ ‘The most unlikely bromance of all time’McAfee said former Alabama coach will be better as on-set analyst than coach.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

Bryce Miller: USD’s Steve Lavin never stopped recruiting Earl Watson, the Toreros’ new assistant coachFormer NBA player and coach joins Toreros as an assistant coach

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Nick Saban puts Gators on blast, calls out Florida State’s ‘microwave fix’Former Alabama coach says Florida football issues aren't necessarily about the coach.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »