Former Texas Governor Rick Perry Criticizes Biden Energy Policies

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry is slamming the Biden-Harris administration's energy policies and moves to block projects like the Keystone XL pipeline and increased energy exploration in Alaska as undermining U.S. energy security.

He noted that President Biden's decision to block expanded energy exploration in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, portions of which had been slated for energy development, ultimately benefited Russia and China by taking a significant energy resource off the table. "These are people making decisions who've probably never been to Alaska a day in their life, nor care about Alaskans.

