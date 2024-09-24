Former Prosecutor Mark Johnson Sentenced To 30 Months In Community Corrections

DOTHAN, Ala. - A judge sentenced former prosecutor Mark Johnson to 120 months in community corrections .

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office asked Circuit Judge Burt Smithart to sentence Johnson to fifteen years and one day to split where four years would be served in prison followed by five years of supervised probation. “He put a for sale sign on the district attorney’s office,” Assistant Attorney General Kyle Beckman said, urging Smithhart to give Johnson the State’s recommended sentence. “Losing his bar card isn’t enough of a punishment.”

Mark Johnson Prosecutor Alabama Sexual Favor Community Corrections Prison Sentence

