Former NYC COVID Czar Fired After Admitting to Sex Parties During Pandemic

NEW YORK — Former New York City COVID Czar Dr. Jay Varma has been fired from his current job after confirming reports he attended sex parties and a rave when the pandemic was at its peak. Varma has been let go as executive vice president and chief medical officer at SIGA Technologies. The news of his dismissal was revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday. Last week, Varma admitted to attending the parties after being caught on hidden camera video talking about it.

In the same video, Varma also bragged about helping to put in place mandatory vaccination rules that prevented Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving from playing basketball after he refused to get the shot. Varma's apologyVarma said the video was a result of his having been 'targeted by an operative for an extremist right-wing organization determined to malign public health officials and take down the public health system in America.

