Former NFL Star Aaron Jones Restrained By Police After Heated Encounter

The heated encounter between the former NFL star and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office went down last year, on Nov. 27 ... after authorities tried to take Jones to a medical facility in Arizona following their receival of a court-ordered mental health petition.Body-worn camera footage from responding officers shows, initially, they had a tough time getting Jones to come out of his Arizona mansion to speak with them.

Jones can be heard in the video telling the cop,"get the f*** out ... get the f*** out of here." The two-time All-Pro then retreated back inside.Minutes later, Jones reemerged ... and sat down as cops were trying to see if he'd willingly go see a doctor. Jones said he wouldn't -- and then asked if he could call his brother, UFC superstar

Jones then seemed to try to run away, and a scuffle ensued. The officers and Chandler wrestled on the ground for a few moments, but they ultimately got cuffs on the former pass rusher and told him they were going to take him to a doctor based on the court order they had received.

