Former Jan. 6 prosecutor accused of stabbing driver in Tampa road rage fight

A former federal prosecutor who handled January 6 Capitol riot cases has been accused of stabbing a Florida man in a road rage incident outside Tampa this week. He was released Tuesday evening on a $65,000 surety bond.

Court records show that Scruggs prosecuted some cases involving the Capitol riot on January 6, irking at least one suspect, who took his complaints to X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Adam Johnson, whom then-Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Scruggs prosecuted for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot, mocked the Florida lawyer after his arrest in a road rage stabbing this week."My crimes were so egregious that he demanded I wear an ankle monitor, be drug tested at random, surrender my passports, be restricted to middle district of Florida, and given a nightly curfew," wrote

, who was photographed carrying then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during the riot."What restrictions do you think he should get for stabbing a man repeatedly in public?" Johnson ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of entering or remaining in a restricted building. headtopics.com

Jan. 6 prosecutor accused of stabbing motorist on Tampa roadwayA Jan. 6 prosecutor from Tampa who helped the federal government indict Florida residents accused of participating in the riots at the U.S. Capitol is in his own legal trouble.

, where he was booked on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and armed burglary.

He was released Tuesday evening on a $65,000 surety bond.

"While I was never afforded the luxury of innocence until proven guilty, I refuse to deny him that right," Johnson told Fox News Digital Thursday."Everyone has the right to defense and counsel, and he will have his opportunity to explain why he was seen holding a weapon over the victim who was covered in blood."Scruggs' lawyer, John Nohlgren, asked that the public keep"an open mind" and noted that suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

"This was a chaotic situation involving multiple crashes caused by only one person on one of our area’s busiest bridges," he said."That person was not Mr. Scruggs. There is much more to this incident than what is being reported, and we are diligently working to bring to light the full facts of what occurred."federal prosecutor"He has no prior criminal history and has spent nearly his entire career protecting the people of this country," he said.

Scruggs recently began working for an Atlanta-based private firm, Barnes & Thornburg, which told FOX 13 that he is no longer employed there following his arrest.

