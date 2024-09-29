Former Infantry Officer Celebrates 'Alive Day' After Being Severely Burned in Afghanistan

, which chronicles the fateful day he was severely burned on the battlefield in Afghanistan and how he found meaning in the midst of it.

Brown said that he treats and celebrates his Alive Day like his birthday, and his actual birthday does not carry the same importance for him. “In the midst of that, at 24 years old, you know, laying there in the, in the desert, thinking I was about to die, actually wanting death to help me escape the pain, that’s where I found God,” he said. “And that’s that’s where I found a new life when my soldiers came to me and yelled out to me that you know that, ‘Sir, I’ve got you,’ and then put themselves in harm’s way to smother those flames.”to the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas.

“She’s just an incredible woman, a woman of God, and served her country, both in the hospital there as well as in Iraq in ’09 and ’10, and just my best friend and also just a key part of this campaign for Senate here with us,” Brown said.

