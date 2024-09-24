Former Harrah's Dealers Sue After Wrongful Termination Over Electronic Craps Game

Five former employees of Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino are coming forward, saying the company wrongfully terminated them after initially accusing them of colluding with gamblers to cheat at an electronic craps game.Since then, a lawsuit has been filed against Harrah’s, and the plaintiffs reveal why these former dealers feel like they were dealt a bad hand.The buzz inside a casino can be contagious.

He’s going to send me to the police and the FBI, he told me. He gave me a pre-prepared suspension letter. So, my license was suspended."Attorney Jake Curtis specializes in tribal law and represented the five suspended employees in license revocation hearings held by the tribal gaming agency."Really the pattern was, that they, very clear to me, that they just simply had not been trained in the game," Curtis said. "And that they didn't know what they were doing.

Harrah's Casino Lawsuit Electronic Craps Wrongful Termination

