Former Florida Deputy Charged With Manslaughter After Fatal Shooting Of Girlfriend

Marion County Sheriff's Deputy Leslie Boileau said the shooting was an accident. The incident happened on Thursday at a home in Ocala in the north-central part of Florida .

Boileau said the two of them were cleaning and handling some guns in the house when one of the weapons discharged. Boileau's wife suffered a gunshot wound to the forehead and later died. Police said they found a 9-millimeter handgun in the victim's lap and a rifle at the scene. Authorities charged Boileau with manslaughter.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," said"The Ocala Police Department is working with the State Attorney's Office to ensure justice is served.” He served in the Marion County Sheriff's Office for eight years. The department fired him immediately after it learned about what happened.

Shooting Manslaughter Florida Deputy Accidental

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Defense attorney for Florida deputy charged in airman's death is a former lawmaker and prosecutorThe defense attorney for a deputy charged with fatally shooting a Black U.S. Air Force senior airman in Florida’s Panhandle is a well-known litigator with decades of experience. He's also a former state lawmaker and prosecutor who unsuccessfully ran for governor.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Bond denied for former Florida deputy charged with killing Air Force airmanA judge denied bond Tuesday for the former Okaloosa County deputy charged with manslaughter in the killing of Air Force Senior Airman Roger Fortson in May.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Judge grants $100,000 bond for former Florida deputy charged in airman's killingEddie Duran, 38, appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon in Okaloosa County court.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Judge grants $100,000 bond for former Florida deputy charged in airman's killingEddie Duran, 38, appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon in Okaloosa County court.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Florida Deputy Who Accidentally Shot and Killed His Girlfriend While Cleaning His Gun Charged with ManslaughterA Florida deputy has been charged with manslaughter after he accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend while cleaning his gun. I know this looks really bad,' deputy Leslie Boileau reportedly told authorities when they arrived at his home.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Authorities arrest former Florida sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a Black airman at his homeOfficials say that former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran turned himself in on Monday. Roger Fortson, 23, had answered the deputy’s knocks on his Fort Walton Beach apartment door while holding a handgun pointed at the floor.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »