Former Columbus Zoo Executive Faces Prison Sentence for Fraud Scheme

A former executive of the Columbus Zoo is set to be sentenced Monday for his involvement in a scheme that
Tracy Murnane, the zoo's former purchasing director, faces more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to eight counts, including grand theft, forgery and filing incomplete, false and fraudulent tax returns. Prosecutors said Murnane abused his position to benefit personally, collaborating with other zoo executives. Court records revealed that Murnane concealed sales of his own vehicles to the zoo and took a cut from inflated prices paid for vehicles bought at auctions.
Murnane's defense attorney acknowledged his client's wrongdoing, including helping to purchase an RV for the former CEO's personal use. The attorney also noted that Murnane has paid $90,000 in restitution, and has cooperated with prosecutors and the zoo in their investigations.The defense argued that other zoo executives played more significant roles in the scandal, which cost the zoo more than $2 million.
The court's decision on Murnane's sentencing will be closely watched as the case continues to unfold.
