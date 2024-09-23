Former Burlingame Landlord Pays $137,500 For Discriminating Against Family

A settlement was reached with a former Burlingame landlord and a couple with two young children after the landlord was accused of discriminating against the family, violating the Fair Housing Act , federal authorities said. The couple, Yasmin and Waael Abuhijab, resided in a one-bedroom apartment in a seven-unit, two-story complex Melinda Bautista Teruel managed from 2017 to 2020.

The lawsuit also stated that Teruel falsely claimed there was damage to the couple's unit after they informed her that discrimination against families is illegal and left because of her "continuing pressure."The Abuhijabs lodged a complaint to the Housing and Urban Development, who determined Teruel violated the FHA and charged her with discrimination.

Fair Housing Act Discrimination Landlord Family Settlement

