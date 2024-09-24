Foreign Adversaries Using AI To Spread Disinformation Ahead Of US Election

Propagandists in China , Iran and Russia are using artificial intelligence to create content designed to deceive Americans ahead of the November presidential election, federal intelligence officials said Monday. In a conference call about foreign election interference efforts organized by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, officials said the U.S.

official, referring to the U.S. intelligence community. The official requested not to be named as a condition for participating in the call. “Thus far, the IC has not seen it revolutionize such operations,” he said. In its assessment of the impact of disinformation, the official noted that U.S. adversaries struggle to avoid detection by Western AI companies, have not developed particularly advanced AI models of their own, and struggle to effectively disseminate AI-generated content.

declined to provide specific examples of the disinformation that it was referring to but said that, in general, the number of election interference efforts was increasing ahead of November. The call comes after the National Security Agency said earlier this year it had detected hackers and propagandists increasingly using AI to help them seem like convincing English speakers. In January, an NSA official said hackers and propagandists around the world were increasingly using generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT when trying to communicate with potential victims.

AI Disinformation Election Interference China Iran Russia

